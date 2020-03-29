|
|
Joseph Tadeusz Kozaka, 75, died of kidney failure on March 24, 2020, in Clearwater, FL, in the care of his daughters and Hospice.
Born and raised in Pittsfield, MA, Joseph was the youngest son of Arvida Irene Kozaka and Joseph Tadeusz Kozaka Sr. He graduated from Pittsfield High, class of 1962. In 1966 he graduated from Bryant College, Rhode Island, where he was President of Beta Sigma Chi Fraternity. From 1978-2010 he worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a Care Coordinator for Medicaid.
He loved to fly fish, garden, show shoe, eat good food, and dance whenever he could. He was politically involved and active in the local community. For many years he lived in Lebanon Springs, NY, and later in Lafayette, LA, Lenox, MA, and Clearwater, FL.
He was predeceased by his parents, son Rafe V. Kozaka, and sister and brother-in-law Joan and Dick Mosher.
He is survived by daughter Darcey E. Robinson, her husband Dan Callahan, and her mother Arleen Olsen Kozaka; by daughter Hannah Kozaka Giles, and her mother Gail Giles; by granddaughter Josephine Kozaka, daughter of his late son Rafe V. Kozaka and Allyson Dineen; by brother and sister-in-law John and Norma Kozaka; by cousins, nieces, and nephews, and by many dear friends.
We remember Joseph as magnetic, vibrant and warm, always completely and unapologetically himself during life as well as at the end of it. He will live on in our hearts and in every trout stream, snowy forest path, garden patch, and dance floor we traverse.
No services at this time. Donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice or to Trout Unlimited.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020