Joseph W. Wilkinson

Joseph W. Wilkinson Obituary
Joseph William Wilkinson of Becket passed away on July 7, 2019. at the age of 91. He was born on August 18, 1927 in New York City, attended school there and was a Golden Gloves boxer. He married his late wife, Doris Beldy Wilkinson, on October 3, 1964 and moved to Becket. He worked as a union carpenter in both Massachusetts and New York. He leaves behind two sisters, Adeline Smith of Becket and Dorothy Griffith of Chicago, IL, along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial mass at St. Mary's Church in Lee on September 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 21, 2019
