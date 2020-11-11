Josephine Burdon, 92, of Adams, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14th at 11:00 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. There are no calling hours. Use of face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. For complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com