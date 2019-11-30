|
|
Josephine Demar Clavette, 81, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away November 25, 2019 at her daughter's home.
Born in Pittsfield on January 5, 1938, she was the daughter of Jack Demar and Jessie Turoczy Wrzesinski.
She worked as a security guard for thirty years at Crane and Company.
A communicant of the former Notre Dame Church, Mrs. Clavette enjoyed gardening, knitting, doing crafts, and cooking. She also loved spending time with her children.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Clavette of Dalton and Denis Clavette of New Lebanon, NY; three daughters, Bernadette Kennedy of Pittsfield, Celeste Maloy and husband Robert of Pittsfield, and Kriston Sinopoli of Pittsfield; brother, Francis Demar of Pittsfield and sister, Monica Meloveck of Pittsfield; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her special niece, Tracie V. Kelly, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Joan Hamel and brother, Stanley Wrzesinski.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Mrs. Clavette will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 30, 2019