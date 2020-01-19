|
|
Mrs. Josephine Elizabeth Blache, "Joey", 97, of Lee, passed away early Friday morning at BayState Medical Center with her loving family at her side.
Joey was born in Lee on Oct.11, 1922 the daughter of Michael and Josephine Tolvo. She was a graduate of Lee High School, Class of 1940. Mrs. Blache was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and member of the St. Mary's Choir under Jackie Abbott, choir director for many years. Joey started working at the Lee Library every afternoon as a high school student in the late 1930's as part of a government work program for students from economically depressed families. This position eventually turned into something very permanent from which she retired in 1986 after 25 years of service. Lee Library was her "home away from home" she would always say.
Mrs. Blache is survived by three sons: Kevin Blache of Lee, Jeffrey Blache and his wife Debbie of Pittsburgh, PA, and Gerard Blache and his wife Colleen of Lee. In addition, Joey leaves seven grandchildren: Sharra, Erin, Jarrod, Ryan, Sarah, Dustin, and Samantha as well as her eight great-grandchildren: Santino, Ryleigh, Prestyn, Magill, Bergen, Tayden, LaNiyah, and Lilyana.
Her husband, John E. Blache, whom she married June 26, 1948, died May 28, 1986.
She was predeceased by her five sisters: Rose, Mildred, Mary, Marguerite and Anna and her five brothers: Ben, Patrick, Joseph, Michael, and Leonard.
Joey will be well remembered by the older generation for her "Tap Dancing" skills performances.
Funeral Services for Josephine Blache will be held Wednesday, January 22nd at 10AM at St. Mary's Church in Lee with a Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Brian McGrath, pastor. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4 - 7PM at the Kelly Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mrs. Blache's memory to either St. Mary's Church or the Lee Library Association in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St. Lee, MA 01238.
