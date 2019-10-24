|
Josephine J. Mallory, 94 formerly of Great Barrington, died Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Geer Nursing and Rehab Center, South Canaan, CT. She was born in Housatonic on August 3, 1925 daughter of Ignacy and Mary Anna Szewczyk Markarski. She attended local schools and was a 1943 graduate of the former Searles High School. She worked as a switchboard operator for Wheeler and Taylor, then for the General Electric Drafting Department, in Pittsfield, the E.M. Ryder Jewelry Store in Great Barrington, and then she was the Assistant Town Clerk for the town of Great Barrington for 11 years. Josephine was a communicant of St. Peter Church, and a former member of its choir and Rosary Sodality, Thursday Morning Club, a former member of the Interfaith Committee, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, a member of the James A. Modolo post auxiliary, and a member of the Great Barrington Historical Society. Josephine's husband John E. Sr. whom she married on September 25, 1945 in All Saints Church, predeceased her on September 14, 2007. She leaves two sons, John E. Jr and his wife Joanne and Joseph J. all of Great Barrington, one daughter Anita J. DelGrande, of Concord, N.C, four grandchildren Annmarie, Suzanne, Julie and Claudine, seven great granddaughters, Chelsea, Hannah, Mallory, MaryJane, Emily, Allison, and Georgette and one great great grandson, Quinton. Besides her husband and parents, Josephine was predeceased by one brother Joseph S. Sr and one son-in-law, Allen J. DelGrande.
Funeral services for Josephine J. Mallory who died October 22, will be held on Friday October 25, at 9:30AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Peter Church with the Reverend William P. Murphy, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Family will receive friends at a calling hour preceding the funeral from 8:00-9:00 AM at the Birches Roy Funeral Home 33 South Street Great Barrington, MA. In lieu of flowers family requests that expressions of sympathy in Josephine's memory may be made to either the St. Peter Restoration Fund or to the Thursday Morning Club both in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019