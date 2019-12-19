|
Josephine 1933 - J. 2019 May Josephine "Jo" Jane May, 86, formerly of Harding Street, Pittsfield, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Mt. Greylock Extended Care.
Born in Pittsfield on September 18, 1933, the daughter of Anthony and Katherine Pivero Salzarulo, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and a graduate of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing.
Mrs. May was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke 's Hospital (now Berkshire Medical Center) and had worked in area nursing homes, as well. At any time of day or night, Jo was the person everyone went to for advice on anything from a hangnail to a broken bone.
She had been a communicant of St. Teresa Church and was a volunteer with HospiceCare in The Berkshires.She was also the proprietor of J. & J. Books in Richmond with her husband, and was a used book dealer. She and her husband could be found at area tag sales almost every weekend for many years. She loved to read, and her passion was finding books and "treasures" to pass along to her family and friends. To the delight of all around her, she loved to cook and bake and was a wonderful musician.
Her husband, Jonathan Edwin May, whom she married November 25, 1954, died January 24,2019.
Mrs. May is survived by a daughter, Theresa Ann Girgic (husband, Mehmet) of Turkey; four sons, Edwin A. May (wife Teresa) of Pittsfield, Robert T. (wife Joni) May of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Christopher J. (wife Barbara) May of Richmond, and Joseph J. ( wife Jackie) May of Lovettsville, Virginia; a brother, Richard Salzarulo of Palm Coast, Fla.; a sister, Rose Senger of Pittsfield; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by six brothers, Gerald, Joseph, Lawrence, Ralph, Thomas, and Anthony Salzarulo.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Josephine "Jo" May will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD with Rev. Thomas Bridgman, Pastor of Grace Church, Congregational, officiating. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care in The Berkshires in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019