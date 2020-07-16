Joshua Devin Bondini, 24, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by close family and friends.



Son of Jill M. Bondini Nye, Joshua was born on December 30, 1995 in North Adams. He was educated in the Adams school system and was employed by Dunkin Donuts where he was a cashier and floor associate.



Joshua had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and during his free time he enjoyed fishing and kayaking with his good friend Bailey.



He will be remembered for his kind heart, his funny sense of humor and his beautiful smile.



Joshua is survived by his mother, Jill (husband, Daniel) Nye, of Cheshire; his sister Stephanie Bondini and his brother Patrick Shade, both at home; his maternal grandmother, Patricia A. Bondini of Cheshire; his three beautiful children, Chloe Bondini and Connor Bondini both of North Adams, and Devin Beverly of Williamstown. He also leaves behind his niece Kylie Brazee and his two nephews, Austin and Aiden Brazee along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and his stepfather, Kenneth Shade of New Jersey.



Joshua was preceded in death by his Nono, Steve "Rook" Bondini of Cheshire. Joshua will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



A graveside service for Joshua Devin Bondini will be held at a later date at the Cheshire Cemetery. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.



