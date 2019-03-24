|
|
GORHAM - Josh lost his life in a tragic car accident on Monday morning, March 11, 2019. Josh was born on January 26, 1986 in Pittsfield, MA to Andrew M. Stone and Deborah E. Knight. He graduated from Portland High School in 2004 and after graduation went to work in the trades.
Josh was famous for his sense of humor, his love for his family, especially for his three daughters, Lily, Arianna, and Kinsley, and his wife Kristen. He loved taking the girls to the park, fishing with his wife, watching horror movies, making people laugh, and taking care of his loved ones. Everyone who knew Josh, knows he chose to battle his demons every day, so he could kiss his girls good night, every night. Nothing meant more to him.
Josh is survived by his wife, Kristen (Cobb), his three daughters, Lily (12), Arianna (5), and Kinsley (2) of Gorham, ME; his mother, Deborah E. Knight of Westbrook, ME; his father, Andrew M. Stone and his wife Jennifer (Johnson) of St. John, USVI; his brother, Benjamin M. Stone of Portland, ME and sister, Emelia K. Stone of South Portland, ME; his grandparents, Susan and Richard Jacobs of Windsor, MA; his aunts, Pamela Knight of Kennebunk, ME, Tammy Catalano of Bristol, CT, Cathy Robare of East Longmeadow, MA, Karyn Jacobs of Charlestown, MA, Jennifer Jacobs of Dalton, MA; and his uncles, Pete Knight of Brainerd, MN, Chris Knight of Pittsfield, MA, along with cousins and extended family.
A celebration Josh's life was held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at LifeChurch, Gorham, ME.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019