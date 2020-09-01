1/1
Joyce A. Magner
1937 - 2020
Mrs. Joyce Anne Magner, 83, of West Stockbridge, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on June 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Leslie and Margaret Miller Garrett, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1955.

Joyce loved her family with all of her heart, and ensuring that their needs were met with love and care was her top priority.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, John P. Magner, who passed away on November 16, 2005. She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Gennari of Lewisville, Texas; two sons, Timothy Magner and wife Jodi of Austerlitz, NY, and Sean Magner of West Stockbridge. She leaves behind her brother, John Garrett and his wife Sandy, her sister Laurie Robert and her husband Leonard, as well as six dear grandchildren; Timothy, Sarah, Megan, Angelo, Julie and Johnny.

Joyce's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts for their exceptional care and kindness through this difficult time.

Funeral Notice:

There will be a graveside service for Mrs. Joyce Ann Magner on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 12 noon at Mountain View Cemetery in Lenox, with the Rev. William Furey officiating. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central and Western Massachusetts in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
