Joyce Claire (Thomas) Brooks, 86 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday February 12, 2020 at her home.
She was born in North Adams, MA on July 14, 1933 a daughter of Clyde Edmond and Mafalda (Urbano) Thomas. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1951.
Joyce was last employed by the City of North Adams as a teaching assistant at Brayton Elementary School. Prior to that, she was a bookkeeper at Aldo's Paint and Wallpaper and had worked at Sprague Electric, Wall-Streeter Shoe Co and JJ Newberry's.
Joyce a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church was an active communicant of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church where she sang in the choir and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a wonderful baker and donated her talents to the church and many other service organizations.
She was a devoted and loving wife to John George "Jack" Brooks who died a week before her on February 4, 2020. They were married on October 9, 1954 in the former Incarnation Church. Survivors include her "kids", Robert and Jessica Burdick of North Adams and nieces, nephews and cousins.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Joyce Brooks will be celebrated Monday February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Sunday from 3-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference of North Berkshire in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020