Joyce E. Clark, 87, of 581 State Road, North Adams, passed away at her home on September 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in North Adams on June 7, 1932, she was the daughter of Kenneth G. Clark and Isabel Clark Whittier. She attended North Adams schools and graduated with honors from Drury High School in 1950.
Joyce attended North Adams State College, now MA College of Liberal Arts, and graduated from Northern University of Colorado, Greeley Colorado, in 1954. She began her teaching career as a Kindergarten teacher at Greylock School in North Adams that year. She also taught the lower level grades in Vancouver, Washington from 1956 through 1959 when she moved to Holyoke, MA where she taught Nursery School and various long-term teaching assignments until accepting a Kindergarten position in the Williamstown Public Schools. She taught in Williamstown for 25 years and enjoyed every minute of it. Her students were her family and many of those who were lucky enough to be in her classroom over the years still speak fondly of that experience as do their parents.
Throughout her teaching career, Joyce took advantage of learning opportunities and enrolled in education courses at various colleges. Due to ill health, she took early retirement from teaching in 1992, but later taught long-term remedial reading in both Bennington and Pownal Vermont and did substitute work in North Adams for the next nine years.
Joyce enjoyed sports. She was a cheerleader in High School and an avid skier in her younger years and kept a close eye on the Boston Red Sox. In addition, she maintained an interest in photography, Video-Taping and traveling.
Joyce was a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC, North Adams for over fifty years and served on many committees during that time as well as Video - Taping many Sunday worship services.
Joyce leaves two sisters, Julie Clark Filkins of North Adams and Ann Clark-Killam of Williamstown, MA and her brother in law, Robert Green, Sr. of North Adams. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was predeceased by her brother and sister in law, Allan and Nancy Clark, a sister, Marcia Clark Green, her step mother, Marion P. Clark, her long time friend, Bill Lindskog, and her dog Jenny.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours are Friday at 11:00AM-12:30PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI- West Chapels, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA followed by services at the Congregational Church at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place in the family lot in Southview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, North Adams or to the Berkshire Humane Society through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019