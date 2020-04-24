|
|
Joyce Elisabeth (Ledger) Harwood, 94, formerly of Wilbraham, MA, died peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Sugar Hill Assisted Living in Dalton, MA.
She was born in Springfield, MA on January 17, 1926 to the late Albert and Gladys (Arnold) Ledger.
She was a graduate of Classical High School and Virginia Intermont Junior College. She married Frederick W. Harwood on September 27, 1952. Together, they danced through over 50 years of marriage with regular Saturday night dance dates. Joyce loved to dance! You name it, fox trot, jitter bug, swing and square dancing. After her husband died on May 7, 2005, she turned from dancing to Tai-chi.
After college, she was private secretary to the Engineering VP of Package Machinery Company. She later assisted the head of the Rehabilitation Counseling Dept. at Springfield College, and finally she worked for her friends' business, Simkins Square Dance Clothing Shop, which allowed her more flexibility while raising her children.
Her focus in life was nurturing her family and providing them with her unending love and support. She loved to make others smile and would tell just the right joke at just the right time.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Stephen W. Harwood of Ware, Ma and Becky J. Booker of Hinsdale, MA, and her son-in-law, Keith L. Harrison, as well as by the great joys of her life, granddaughter, Elisha J. Booker of Catskill, NY, grandson, Joshua C. Booker of Hudson, NY, and great-grandson, Dean C. Mellan of Catskill, NY, and as close as a great-granddaughter, Briana M. Rivera of S.Carolina. She also leaves her many beloved nieces and nephews and their spouses and children.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Dean C. Booker, her sister, Norma J. Auchter and her brother in-law, John R. Auchter.
The family wishes to thank Sugar Hill for their devoted care of Joyce in her last years, as well as, HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their kindness and support in her final days.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service will be held at a later date when family can gather. Donations in her memory may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements. To leave memories or condolences for the family, please visit, www.DeryFuneralHome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020