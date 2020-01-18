|
|
Joyce H. Fletcher, 87, died peacefully at the home of her son in Wilbraham, MA after an ongoing battle with lymphoma. She was born on May 2, 1932 to Robert and Mabel (Alderman) Horn of Adams, MA. After graduating from Adams High School, class of 1950, Joyce began drafting training for General Electric in Pittsfield, MA. She immediately began making model drawings for all training rooms in GE plans. It was said that her printing was so precise that she wrote like a typewriter. She continued working until her husband received his teaching certificate, at which point she became a Domestic Engineer.
Joyce and Donald Fletcher were married at the First Baptist Church in Adams in a double ceremony on September 13, 1952.
Joyce enjoyed organizing reunions for her high school class, and retired draftsmen group. She was an accomplished seamstress.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband of 43 years, she was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Horn, June Lamb, and Jean Boynton.
She is survived by sister, Janet Bleil of Cheshire, MA and brother, Walter J Horn of Norfolk, VA; son, James (Marie) of Wilbraham, MA, and daughter, Jane (Stephen) Beamish of Webster, NY. She was inordinately proud of her five granddaughters; Caitlin (Matthew) Weiss, Kristen Fletcher, Kelsey Fletcher, Hannah Beamish, and Alexandra Beamish; one great grandson, Maxwell Weiss; as well as many nieces and nephews.
"Tell my friends not to mourn me. Their love has sustained me."
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Mrs. Fletcher will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at DERY CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, 121 N. State Road, Cheshire, with Rev. William Furey officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Burial will be at a later date in East Lawn Cemetery in Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, Joyce requested that donations be made to a .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020