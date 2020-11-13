Judith Ann Gallant, 74, of Adams, MA, passed away November 10, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.



She was born in Northampton, MA on June 5, 1946 to Francis and Barbara Hines Baldwin.



She was a graduate of Amherst Regional High School. Judith married Peter H. Gallant, Sr. on January 8, 1966. He predeceased her on June 21, 2020.



She was the Town Clerk for 25 years in the Town of Lanesborough and was also a Justice of the Peace.



Mrs. Gallant is survived by her son, Peter H. Gallant, Jr. (wife Sherri) of Tacoma, WA; and daughter Ruth E. Gallant of Dalton. Grandchildren, Kyle Yeager (wife Sierra), Stephanie Yeager, Erich Gallant, and Karl Gallant; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Leo; her siblings, Frederick Baldwin (wife Ellen) of Florence, MA, and Carolyn Thompson of Florida, and June Buczala of Westfield, MA; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband and sister, Janet.



Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Lanesborough Volunteer Ambulance and Fire in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store