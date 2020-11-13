1/
Judith A. Gallant
1946 - 2020
Judith Ann Gallant, 74, of Adams, MA, passed away November 10, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in Northampton, MA on June 5, 1946 to Francis and Barbara Hines Baldwin.

She was a graduate of Amherst Regional High School. Judith married Peter H. Gallant, Sr. on January 8, 1966. He predeceased her on June 21, 2020.

She was the Town Clerk for 25 years in the Town of Lanesborough and was also a Justice of the Peace.

Mrs. Gallant is survived by her son, Peter H. Gallant, Jr. (wife Sherri) of Tacoma, WA; and daughter Ruth E. Gallant of Dalton. Grandchildren, Kyle Yeager (wife Sierra), Stephanie Yeager, Erich Gallant, and Karl Gallant; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Leo; her siblings, Frederick Baldwin (wife Ellen) of Florence, MA, and Carolyn Thompson of Florida, and June Buczala of Westfield, MA; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband and sister, Janet.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Lanesborough Volunteer Ambulance and Fire in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
