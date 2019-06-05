|
|
Judith A. Huntoon, age 83, of Curtis Street, Hinsdale, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Springside of Pittsfield. She was born in Pittsfield on January 18, 1936, the daughter of the late William R. and Augusta Adams Eldridge. She was educated in Pittsfield schools and was a 1955 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mrs. Huntoon had worked at the former Curtis Manor Nursing Home as a cook and had previously worked at Kelly Lumberyard. She had worked as a home healthcare attendant for Jameson's in Washington and also at Camp Emerson in Hinsdale earlier in her life. She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching the Pony Pulls; she loved country music and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Judith's husband Raymond W. Huntoon passed away in 1992.
Mrs. Huntoon is survived by her daughter: Judith R. Huntoon of Pittsfield; her two sons: Raymond W. Huntoon, Jr. and Peter J. Huntoon, both of Hinsdale; four grandchildren: Ernest Huntoon, Ned Huntoon, Felicia Huntoon, and Mackenzie Huntoon; and two great-grandchildren: Colby Huntoon and Adriana Huntoon. She was predeceased by her seven sisters and her brother: Theodora Blessing, Margaret Kemp, Gail Loehr, Bernice Larouche, Louise O'Keefe, Thelma Smith, Olive Pelkey, and William Eldridge.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hinsdale, Massachusetts Fire Department, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 5, 2019