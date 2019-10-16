|
WEST STOCKBRIDGE - Judith Ann Ladoceour, 73, of West Stockbridge, passed away Thursday October 10, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a long illness. She took great joy in giving the staff at Fairview and BMC a hard time and making them laugh.
She was born to Alfred and Laura May McGuire Ladoceour of Waddington, NY on December 28, 1945. Judy graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School in 1964 and was a supervisor at Wassaic State School for 11 years. She enjoyed cooking and worked at the Millerton Dinner and Berkshire Truck Plaza for many years.
Judy's hobbies included sarcasm, scratch tickets, and cats. Everyone was drawn to her wit and great sense of humor and she made friends wherever she went. She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers, Gary, Leo, and John.
Judy is survived by her partner of thirty-five years, Evelyn A. Tremblay; Evelyn's children Liz Pixley of NC, Trevor Pixley of NY, and TJ Pixley of CA; Brothers-in-law Joseph Tremblay (Barbara) of West Stockbridge and John Tremblay (Sarah) of WV; Sisters-in-law Emilie Tremblay Wilber of WV, Joanna Tremblay Czubryt (Frank) of Adams, Marie Tremblay and Ruth Tremblay Hanley (Ken) of West Stockbridge; dear friends Reverend Beth Ann Suggs of CA and Betty McEnroe of AZ; many amazing nieces and nephews; her cats Memphis and Baby; and several wild raccoons and opossums.
She never met an animal she didn't like.
Services will be private.
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington is caring for the arrangements. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019