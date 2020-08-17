Mrs. Judith A. (Kwasniowski) Slosek, 77, a longtime resident of Adams, died Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was born in Adams on June 21, 1943, daughter of the late Michael and Wanda (Midura) Kwasniowski. She attended Adams schools, graduating from the former Adams Memorial High School with the Class of 1961. Judy worked at her family's business, Stanley's Lumber and Building Supplies in Adams, until retiring when the business was sold in 2016. She was an active communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren in Marshfield and visiting her son in Miami, Florida. She also enjoyed her home in Cape Cod. She loved to cook for the family, especially on holidays, and took great pride in her flowers at her homes. She is survived by her husband, Walter E. Slosek, whom she married on Sept. 6, 1965; her daughter, Krista Tucker and her husband, David, of Marshfield, MA; her son, Michael Slosek of Miami, Florida; her brother, Michael Kwasniowski and his wife, Joyce, of Adams; and her grandchildren Adam, Emma, Elly and Abby. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus School, 108 Summer St. Adams, MA 01220; or to the Louison House, PO Box 54, Adams, MA 01220. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com