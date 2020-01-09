Home

Judith A. Sullivan


1947 - 2020
Judith A. Sullivan Obituary
Judith Ann Sullivan, 72, of Pittsfield, passed away January 2, 2020 at her home.

Born in Pittsfield on April 1, 1947, she was the daughter of John and Pauline Seremet Cazavelan.

Judith was a 1965 graduate of Pittsfield High School, and then went on to graduate from St. Luke's School of Nursing.

She worked as a L.P.N. in Cambridge for several years, and then returned to Pittsfield to care for her parents.

A communicant of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, as well as Sacred Heart Church, she enjoyed horse racing. She also was a member of the American Legion Post 68 and the VFW Malden Post 639.

Judith is survived by her brother, John D. Cazavelan and wife, Patricia of Pittsfield; three nephews, Todd Cazavelan and wife Jennifer, Nicholas Cazavelan and Mark Cazavelan and wife Cassie; great nieces, Clara Ann Cazavelan and Chloe Cazavelan and great nephew, Dominic J. Cazavelan. She also leaves her former husband, David Sullivan.

She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Cazavelan; nephew, Anthony Cazavelan; and the love of her life, Edward "Midge" McGillivary, whom she took care of for many years.

FUNERAL NOTICE: To honor Judy's wishes, funeral services will be private and there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020
