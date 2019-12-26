|
|
Judith Ann (Poplaski) Poirot, 74 of Florida, MA died Monday December 23, 2019 peacefully at her home with her husband holding her hand.
She was born in North Adams, MA on January 12, 1945 daughter of Edward "Pop" and Esther (Mazza) Poplaski. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School. Judy worked at Sprague Electric for many years was last employed as the book keeper at Holland Company in Adams. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and was a member of the Florida Senior Center.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Charles Adrian Poirot whom she married March 23, 1963 and two sons- Charles A. "Chip" Poirot of Florida, MA and Edward Louis Poirot of Florida, MA. She also leaves her grandson- Kevin Poirot and his wife Alicia; her great granddaughter- Kendall Poirot; her daughter in law- Sharon Foucher; nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, "Bella". She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Anthony Poplaski on June 30, 2018.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Judy Poirot will be celebrated Friday December 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will be in the spring in Florida Church Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Florida Senior Center in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 26, 2019