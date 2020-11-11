Mrs. Judith Beeler, 79, of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on February 11, 1941, the daughter of the late Ralph and Florence Anderson Holcomb, she graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Judith's family was of utmost importance to her, and she strove to see that their needs were always met with nothing but love and care. Her greatest joy was in building memories surrounded by family and loved ones.
Among many things, Judy enjoyed arts and crafts, especially making masks and drawing. She loved baking, growing African violets, cheering on her favorite horse at the races and listening to Alan Jackson. Judy was a strong resilient woman embracing all challenges brought upon her in all aspects of her life, never giving up or giving in without a fight.
Judith was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Edgar "Edd" Beeler, whom she married on April 9, 1960. Edd passed away on July 11, 2002. Judy is survived by her children, Kelly Beeler, Charlene Bona, Tammy Proctor, Donna Neaton (Tom) , Kevin Beeler (Donna). She leaves behind her sisters, Beverly Stumpek, Sandra Maloy, and Deborah Toole, as well as 10 dear grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Besides her husband, Judith was predeceased by her grandson, Chad Beeler, Sr..
Funeral Notice:
A graveside service for Mrs. Judith Beeler will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pittsfield Cemetery, with the Rev. William Furey officiating. Calling hours will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital
in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory.
