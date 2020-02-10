|
Judith Carol (Gumbleton) Pasierbiak, 73 of North Adams, MA died Friday February 7, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center-North Adams.
She was born in Fitchburg, MA on December 16, 1946 daughter of John J. Gumbleton and Gertrude (Erickson) Gumbleton Howland. She attended North Adams schools and graduated from St. Joseph's High School.
In her early years, she worked at Sprague Electric. The family lived in Big Flats, NY for some time where she was an active member of the community as volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital and member and past president of its Auxiliary. Judith was a member of the Big Flats Women's Club and Historical Society which published a history of the town. She was a member of the town golf league, bowling league and bridge club. Judith volunteered at Bingo and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Judy was very kind and caring to all. She always saw the good in everyone. She was a communicant of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Survivors include her husband, John Andrew Pasierbiak Sr. whom she married on August 22, 1964 and one daughter- Tina Lamond and her husband, John of Rockport, MA. She also leaves four grandchildren- Gabrielle Hardiman and her husband, Cory, Jonny Lamond, Sammy Lamond and Natalie Lamond; two great grandchildren- Lucas and Mattox Hardiman; one sister- Barbara Trenti of Gloucester, MA and nieces and nephews. Her son, John Andrew Pasierbiak Jr. died on January 7, 2020.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Judith Pasierbiak will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 10, 2020