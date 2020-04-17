Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-1733
Judith Jean Patoka


1953 - 2020
Judith Jean Patoka Obituary
Judith Jean Patoka, 67, of Pittsfield died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center of COVID-19 and underlying health complications.

Judith was born in Pittsfield on February 4, 1953 to the late Oscar and Doris (Goldsmith) Patoka. She attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School. She then went on to study art at the University of Massachusetts and the University of Colorado obtaining her Master's Degree. She was an artist her whole life and leaves behind a legacy of quilts and crafts.

She was a member of Temple Anshe Amunim. She was a lover of animals and owned many special dogs, cats, and rabbits throughout her life. She also loved gardening and growing her own fruits and vegetables.

Judith leaves her three daughters Sarah Dietz, Jennifer Dietz and Lisa Dietz as well as her grandchildren Aria and Liya Dietz Thakur. She also leaves her sister Myra Patoka.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A private burial for Judith will be held on a later date at Pittsfield Cemetery. THE FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020
