Judith Anne (Cote) Steward, 78 of North Adams, MA died Sunday July 5, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on February 21, 1942, a daughter of Clarence and Edna (St. Cyr) Cote. She attended local schools and graduated from St. Joseph's High School.
Judith was a homemaker when her children were young; later she attended Mildred Elly Business School and was last employed at Sweetbrook Care Center. Judith will be remembered as kind-hearted. She was firm in her faith and immensely proud of her family. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church.
Survivors include two daughters- Susan O'Connell (Joseph) and Maria Mackey, both of Plainville, MA and two sons- Jose Hernandez (Evelyn) and Michael Hernandez (Tara), both of North Adams, MA. She also leaves three grandchildren- Jarrett Hernandez, Emily Ferriter Russo (Nick) and Robert Ferriter; one brother- Raymond (Betty) Cote of Schenectady, NY and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Marguerite Peters & Daughter in-law Erica Mackey.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Judith Steward are private. Burial will be in Southview cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
