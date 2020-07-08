1/1
Judith Steward
1942 - 2020
Judith Anne (Cote) Steward, 78 of North Adams, MA died Sunday July 5, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.

She was born in North Adams, MA on February 21, 1942, a daughter of Clarence and Edna (St. Cyr) Cote. She attended local schools and graduated from St. Joseph's High School.

Judith was a homemaker when her children were young; later she attended Mildred Elly Business School and was last employed at Sweetbrook Care Center. Judith will be remembered as kind-hearted. She was firm in her faith and immensely proud of her family. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church.

Survivors include two daughters- Susan O'Connell (Joseph) and Maria Mackey, both of Plainville, MA and two sons- Jose Hernandez (Evelyn) and Michael Hernandez (Tara), both of North Adams, MA. She also leaves three grandchildren- Jarrett Hernandez, Emily Ferriter Russo (Nick) and Robert Ferriter; one brother- Raymond (Betty) Cote of Schenectady, NY and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Marguerite Peters & Daughter in-law Erica Mackey.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Judith Steward are private. Burial will be in Southview cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

