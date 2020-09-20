Ms. Julia Irene Novak, 61, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away unexpectedly March 18, 2020 in her home after quietly battling breast cancer along with the utter heart break from losing her only child, Topaz in 2018.



Jesus answered him, "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise." Luke 23:43



Julia was born on February 17, 1959 in Pittsfield, MA. She attended Taconic High School and later graduated from Berkshire Community College with an Associates degree of Science. Julia was employed at various companies until she found her calling and started her career as a special education Para-Professional for Pittsfield High School for the last 22 years. Julia had so much love and joy in her heart and soul it could radiate a room miles long. In a very imperfect world she always could see the brighter side of any dark day because of her unwavering faith in God and her pure heart. Like many we sometimes lose sight of what we have because of envy or even jealousy of others, however Julia the most humble and appreciative woman always felt truly thankful for the simplest blessings in her life and always felt that the richest person didn't have the deepest pockets, but the biggest heart. Her greatest blessings were simply being alive and having her beloved Topaz to share life with she would say. The love and bond between them was powerful and like no other on this earth.



"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that everyone who believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life" John 3:16



Julia loved her family unconditionally, was always the ear to listen, never judged, gave the shirt off her back and always had a forgiving heart. One of her favorite things to do was watch a good lifetime movie or soap opera (Days Of Our Lives and General Hospital to be specific). She enjoyed shopping for clothes, jewelry and for the perfect shade of lipstick. Her style was impeccable and she was the shopping partner with the keen eye for a good deal. She Attended Victory Temple Church as well as Zions Lutheran Church both in Pittsfield, MA. She was a devoted Christian Woman who carried the lords message wherever she went.



Julia was predeceased by both of her parents Irene and Dezso Novak who immigrated to the United States from Sand Hungary in 1956 becoming citizens in 1970.



Julia is survived by her four siblings, two brothers, David Novak and wife Lisa of Pittsfield, MA, John Novak and wife Kathy of Illinois, two sisters, ZsaZsa M. Taylor of Pittsfield, MA, and Jessica Novak-Hawkins and wife Ladonna of Dracut, MA. She is survived by her nephew and godson Adam M. Taylor, Samuel and Paul Ramsdell and Derek and Russell Cyr as well as her only niece ZsaZsa V. Taylor-Brunelle ( Baby ZsaZsa) and husband Curtis along with her great niece and nephew Ava and Jace Taylor-Brunelle whom all loved her very much.



"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me, so that you also may be where I am." John 14:1-3



As Julia always said " No No, It's never Good Bye, it's just Bye For Now."



Funeral Notice: There will be a private funeral service held for Julia so she can be laid to rest beside her daughter and mother at Pittsfield Cemetery.



