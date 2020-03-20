|
Julia Perina Duffy, 92, formerly of 293 High Street, Dalton, MA, passed away March 17, 2020 at Mount Carmel Care Center, where she has resided for the last 4 years.
Born in Cheshire, MA on January 27, 1928, she was the daughter of Frederick and Rose Piatta Smachetti.
A 1947 graduate of Lee High School, she married the late James F. Duffy, Sr., on July 13, 1959 at St. Mary's Church in Pittsfield. He predeceased her on June 19, 2012.
Mrs. Duffy worked as a transport aide at Berkshire Medical Center for 18 years, retiring in 2001. Prior to that, she worked at England Brothers as a sales clerk.
A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she was a member of the Dalton Senior Center, where she enjoyed their exercise class. A Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, she also enjoyed knitting, playing pitch and reading.
She leaves behind her two sons, James F. Duffy of Pittsfield and Michael J. Duffy of Provincetown, MA; two daughters, Eileen K. McCormick of Cheshire and Joanne M. Delmolino and husband William of Dalton; her brother, Rico Smachetti and wife Jean of Lee; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a brother, Fred Smachetti and two sisters, Ann Tarmey and Norma Walker.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to Mount Carmel Care Center for the compassionate care shown to her.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private, with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Mt. Carmel Activities Fund, Dalton Ambulance or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020