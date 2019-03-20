|
|
Julia Petranin, age 83, of Pittsfield, MA died March 17, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Slovakia, She was the daughter of Andrew and Anna Grodsky and beloved wife of Archpriest Jozef Petranin. Julia, along with her husband and children, fled Slovakia in April of 1970 to escape religious persecution and settled in Pittsfield where she devoted her life to the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. She was very active in the Parish Choir and numerous Church activities locally and elsewhere. She was also was employed by the Sheaffer-Eaton Paper Company for over 20 years.
Julia leaves behind her beloved husband of 60 years and 2 children, Daughter Nadja (John) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Son Julian (Cynthia) of Merritt Is, Fl in addition to her cherished Grandchildren Joey & Lexie Petranin and Jason & Jax Todorovic.
Funeral Notice:
Visitation will commence Saturday at 9AM at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1304 North St, Pittsfield, MA followed by a service at 10AM. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019