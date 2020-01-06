|
|
Mrs. Julia Veronica (Demby) Kowalski passed away after a short illness on January 3, 2020, at the age of 95 years and 10 months. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.
She was born in Adams, MA to William and Julia (Ramocki) Demby on March 2, 1924. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School.
Julia was married to Leonard W. Kowalski on January 8, 1945, for 66 years until his passing on October 21, 2011.
She is survived by her daughters: Sandra Diaferio whose husband passed away in 2012, Nancy and husband James Kenison, and by her sons and their spouses: Norm and Sheila Kowalski and Ron and Marcia Kowalski. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Julie and Tad Davis, Becky and Kyle Brault, Michael and Jennifer Kowalski, Jordan and Ami Kowalski, Suzann Kowalski, and Jennifer Kowalski; and also six great grandchildren: Viktor and Trevor Kowalski; MacKenzie, Grady, and Shea Brault; and Taylor Davis. She was predeceased by her sister Jeannette.
Julia was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother. She loved and was devoted to Len and her children, all young children, especially her grandchildren. She worked hard for all of her life at a variety of jobs including 25 years at General Electric from which she retired in January 1985. She took great pride in her home, and was determined and able to remain in it until her final days.
Julia's family is very grateful and thankful for the wonderful treatment that she and her family received at the Berkshire Medical Center-2 East Medical, in Pittsfield MA.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 9:00 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Friday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 6, 2020