Julian N. Lichtman, loving husband, father and grandfather of 235 Walker St. in Lenox, MA passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. He was 92 and led a rich life full of varied experiences. Julian was born on August 1, 1927 in Newark, NJ and grew up in S. Orange, NJ. A two-time veteran, Julian served in the Pacific Theater on the island of Guam from 1945-47. After WWII, he went to college and earned his Bachelors' degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950. Julian then joined the Korean Conflict as a radar operator in Newfoundland. Soon thereafter, Julian met the love of his life, Nancy Schoenberg of Weehawken, NJ, and they married in 1958. They raised two boys together, William and Harry, after moving to Pittsfield, and then to Richmond, MA. Julian was Manager of the family business, Lichtman and Sons Tanning Corp for 10 years before leaving the tannery to pursue a career in HS education. Julian taught grades 7-12 at New Lebanon Central School in New Lebanon, NY from 1962-1984, where he employed innovative experiential teaching concepts that sought to teach students traditional subjects through real life industry experiences like forestry, astronomy, civil engineering, and tanning. Julian would often make coats, hats and mittens from the farm and hunting animal hides his students brought to him. During his teaching career, Julian earned two Masters' degrees in Education and Library Sciences, from North Adams State and SUNY Albany, respectively.After retiring from teaching, Julian dedicated over 10,000 hours of volunteer service to The Berkshire Medical Center where he was a staff favorite. Up until the last few years Julian was a volunteer driver to the local senior citizen community, taking them to and from their medical appointments.Julian was a bit of a renaissance man. He was an early adopter of solar energy, starting Berkshire Solar Heating in the mid-1970's. He enlisted his boys to cut aluminum cans in half, paint them black, and install them in a honeycomb pattern to manufacture first generation solar panels on his house. A more modern design was employed to houses in the area. An avid gardener, he boasted award winning tomatoes and pumpkins at the Richmond Grange fair. Julian also had a deep passion for wooden boat building. He built numerous dories, kayaks, and rowing shells. His kayaks and shells were sought after and used by family and by local boat enthusiasts all over New England. He was a self-taught block-printer and calligrapher. His detailed calligraphy decorates his apartment and announced family events.Julian delighted in seeing his grandchildren play soccer, hockey and baseball. And when he could no longer drive long distances, would send a weekly package full of articles from the Berkshire Eagle or NY Times he thought they would enjoy.Julian is survived by his son, William, and wife Leslie of Harvard, MA, grandchildren Benjamin and Daniel, and son Harry, and wife Stephanie of Newmarket, NH.Julian was also an active member of the Temple Anshe Amunim Congregation for over 50 years.There will be a private service followed by a life celebration at a time in the future to be determined. Donations in Julian's memory can be made to Berkshire Medical Center or Temple Anshe Amunim, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.