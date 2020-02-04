|
|
Julie Marie Cote Beals, 96 of 37 Marcella Avenue, Pittsfield, MA, died on January 30, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. She was a long-time resident of 23 Lakeway Drive. Born in Pittsfield on September 7, 1923, she was the daughter of Fred Jean Cote and Marie Dina Pichette Cote, the 4th of 9 children.
She graduated from St. Joseph's High School, class of 1941, and attended both the former Berkshire Business College and Pittsfield Secretarial Schools. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and also the former Notre Dame Church, where she served as a Lechter and Extraordinary Minister. She was a member of the Regular and Resurrection Choirs and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. She was also an Associate Member of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit, located in Putnam, CT.
She loved music and a highlight in her life was winning the International Barbershop Quartette Competition in 1969 with her sisters, Therese and Ciley and close friend, Linda Delmolino. They were the Pinker-Tones, members of Harmony Inc. located here and in Canada. Her son, Robert, was their arranger and director, and for 12 exciting years, in a flurry of pink, they rehearsed, performed and traveled making wonderful memories.
She was a committee member of the Pittsfield Garden Tour; Pittsfield's Hidden Heart and served as its Treasurer for many years, she was given the title of Committee Member Emeritus in recognition of her years of service.
She was employed at the Berkshire Eagle Circulation Department from 1957- 1960. In 1960, she took a position as Procurement Clerk with the US Naval Plant Representative Office's Contracts Division, located within G.E. in Pittsfield, retiring in 1991, after 31 years of service. From 1996 to 2001 she was employed at Pasko Frame and Gift Center in Pittsfield.
Along with singing and gardening, she loved theatre, poetry, genealogy, photography, anything white and cherished her family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Therese C. Cote and her brother Alfred J. Cote, both of Pittsfield and several nieces and nephews. At the time of her husband's death, on August 5, 1998, they had celebrated 54 years of marriage. Their only son Robert, died August 27, 2006.
She is predeceased by six of her siblings, Eva M. Cote, George R. Cote, Adele L. Ostrander, Oliver J. Cote, Cecile C. Mix and Albert C. Cote.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held THURSDAY, February 6, 2020 starting at 8:15 a.m. from DERY FUNERAL HOME, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held WEDNESDAY, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m at DERY FUNERAL HOME. In accordance with her wishes and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Daughters of The Holy Spirit, Putnam, CT in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201, or to a .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020