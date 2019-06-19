|
Juliette Zerbato, 95, died peacefully at her home on June 15, 2019 in the care and comfort of her family and her BCARC family.
Born in Lee, MA on March 12, 1924, she was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Margherita (Feltre) Zerbato.
Juliette is survived by her sister, Perina Buffoni and her brother, Michael Zerbato, both of Lee. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and extended family, including her BCARC family and friends to cherish her memory.
Juliette was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Victoria and George Marsden, brother-in-law Harry Buffoni, sister-in-law Carleen Zerbato, and two nephews Robert Marsden and Jeffrey Zerbato.
Juliette was well loved and brought so much joy to others. She loved to sing and dance the polka to Italian music, and she loved eating M & M's. She will be dearly missed. Her family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Berkshire County ARC, especially to Tracy, Cheryl and all the staff at her residence for their dedication, exceptional care, compassion and love that she received during her 31 years as a resident. You will be forever in our hearts. Thank you, also, to Hospice, especially Trish for her care and support.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in Juliette's memory may be made to either BCARC or Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 19, 2019