Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-1733
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Julius "Nick" Metivier


1935 - 2020
Julius "Nick" Metivier Obituary
Julius Francis "Nick" Metivier, 84 of Pittsfield, MA died Friday February 28, 2020 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility.

He was born in Boston, MA on July 11, 1935 son of Francis L. and Elizabeth (Melle) Metivier. He attended Pittsfield schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School. He also attended Bryant College.

Nick was a veteran of the US Army and served from 1957 to 1959. He was last employed as a stock broker with AG Edwards. Before that he worked at Shearson, Lehman for many years.

He was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Nick participated in a bowling league and was a member of the Faccioli Club. He was an avid walker and also enjoyed reading and sports. Nick was a die-hard Boston Red Sox baseball fan.

Survivors include his wife, Marie (Budz) Metivier whom he married on November 7, 1964 and two daughters- Kathleen Williams and her husband, Peter of Pittsfield and Christine Behan and her husband, Michael of Pittsfield; and one son- Richard Metivier and his wife, Becki of Greenfield, MA. He also leaves four grandchildren- Amanda Williams, Philip Williams, Alyson Behan and Matthew Behan and nieces and nephews. His brother, Francis Metivier is deceased.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Nick Metivier will be held Thursday March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA with Rev. Geoffrey Deeker, officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Greylock Extended Care Patients Activities Fund in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020
