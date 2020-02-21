|
June H. Laverack, 86, of Copake, NY passed peacefully on February 19, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Gt. Barrington, MA.
She was born on July 3, 1933 in Bronx, NY to the late Herbert G. and Hilda (Taylor) Schmeichel.
June moved to North Hillsdale, NY in 1934 to the Gustave and Gertrude Schmeichel Farm. She graduated from Roeliff Jansen Central School in Hillsdale in 1952 and proudly served her country with the Women's Army Corp from 1953 - 1954. She worked for many years at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson as a nursing assistant.
June was involved with many community organizations including the former Hillsdale Grange # 933, the North Hillsdale United Methodist Church, Hillsdale Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Roe Jan Alumni Association. Her many hobbies include horses, skiing, gardening, piano, chair caning, furniture refinishing and many crafts.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Allen L. McWhirt Sr. in 1964 and her second husband, Frederick J. Laverack Jr. in 2009. She was also predeceased by a stepson, Gary Laverack, in 1975 and a brother, Herbert G. Schmeichel Jr.
Survivors include her children, Allen "Butch" McWhirt Jr. (Donna) of Hillsdale, NY; Lucence McWhirt Wood of Colorado Springs, CO and Patricia McWhirt Proper (David) of Copake, NY. She also leaves her step children, Frederick Laverack III of Claverack, NY, Roseann Laverack of Palm Coast, FL, Mariann Laverack Bergh (Bruce) of Dover Plains, NY and Suzann Laverack Ward of Gt. Barrington, MA and a sister Peggy Fitting of Hudson, NY. June was also blessed with many extended family members, friends and neighbors.
Friends are invited and may call on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 - 11 AM at the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, Route 22 in Copake, NY. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM with the Rev. Bonnie Snyder of the North Hillsdale United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow in the North Hillsdale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the North Hillsdale United Methodist Church, c/o Lynne Colclough, 146 County Route 21, Hillsdale, NY 12529 or the Community Rescue Squad, PO Box 327, Copake, NY 12516.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020