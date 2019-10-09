|
|
New Lebanon - June Marylin Baumli, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in New Lebanon in 1938, she was the daughter of the late Egbert and Mildred Snow Smith.
June was the matriarch of her family and took pride in raising her three children the way only a mother could. She was the family nurse, chef, accountant, and whatever else she needed to be in order for her family to thrive. She was caring and nurturing, but she also held the strength to toughen up whenever needed. She will be missed by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her.
June is survived by her sons; Gregory Baumli, Jr. and Mark Baumli, both of New Lebanon, her grandchildren; Rebekah Dittmeyer of New Lebanon and Christopher Baumli Preville of Albany, her nieces and nephews; Tamara, Todd (Stephanie), Tara, Tabitha, and Robin, and by her many in-laws in Missouri. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Gregory Baumli, Sr., with whom she shared over 47 years of marriage until his passing in 2006, by her daughter, Dianne Baumli Dittmeyer, and by her siblings; Dawn Hover, Shirley Smith, Leonard Smith, and Bruce Smith.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 until 7 PM at the Hall and Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY Route 43, Stephentown. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, New Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember June in a special way may consider a donation to the Immaculate Conception Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes Fund, PO Box 218, New Lebanon, NY 12125. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019