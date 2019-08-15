Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
June M. Salvadori


1928 - 2019
June M. Salvadori Obituary
June Margaret Salvadori, 90, formerly of 121 Fort Hill Ave, Pittsfield, passed away August 10, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in Pittsfield on December 9, 1928, to Charles and Margaret Novak Howard. June attended Pittsfield Schools and went on to marry Robert L. Salvadori in 1958, who predeceased her on November 23, 1983.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed oil painting, floral arranging, woodworking and doing arts and crafts. She also took pleasure in being a seamstress.

Mrs. Salvadori leaves behind her son, John T. "Jack" Hayes and wife Catherine of Brandon, FL; step-son, Gary Salvadori and wife Judy of Vallejo, CA; step-daughter, Cynthia Powers and husband Michael of Glens Falls, NY; former daughter-in-law, Beverly S. Hayes of Pittsfield; grandchildren, Michelle Baity and husband Tim of Pittsfield; Melinda, Melissa, Ricky, Robyn, Marc, Sarah and Morgan.

She was predeceased by her son, Alan Paul Hayes and her longtime companion Edward F. Schilling.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Mrs. June Salvadori will be held, FRIDAY, August 16, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to BFAIR in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
