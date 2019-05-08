Home

Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
(508) 248-4200
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
June O. Oakes Obituary
June Octavia (Gaviorno) Oakes, 87, of Charlton, MA passed peacefully on May 2nd. Born in Pittsfield, she was the daughter of Alexander & Wilhelmina (Martin) Gaviorno who owned and ran the Home Roofing & Insulation Company for many decades. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert N. Oakes in 1974.

June was a 1949 graduate of Pittsfield High School, Becker Junior College in Worcester, MA (Business and Journalism), the Lee Institute (Real Estate) and the Reisch World Wide College of Auctioneering in Iowa.

She was the office manager at Curboy's Auto of Sturbridge, MA for over 33 years. She was also an auctioneer and co-owned Hall & Oakes Auctions conducting estate and weekly auctions in Dudley, MA.

She also raced pigeons becoming a Champion flyer in the former Worcester (MA) Homing Pigeon Club. Her secret, she said, was to talk to each bird, encouraging them to fly home quickly. She was the 'Pigeon Whisperer'.

She had many hobbies: playing piano, gardening & bird watching. She had a complete village doll house collection, which she painstakingly built and fully furnished from scratch.

June was known for her compassion, endless generosity, devotion to family, her ice cream addiction and the love of all things which made her smile and giggle.

She is survived by her children Kim A. Oakes, Michael R. Oakes, Bob Oakes and his wife Martha, her 5 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren, her sisters: Dolores Gaylord, Marilyn Scolforo & Donna Nicholson, and her brothers: Peter Gaviorno & Richard Gaviorno. She was predeceased by her siblings Gloria Messer, Glenda Kern and Alexander Gaviorno Jr.

She deeply loved all of her family.

Calling hours will be on May 25th at 1pm with a memorial service at 2pm at the Robert J. Miller Funeral Home in Charlton, MA followed by burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory may be made to .

For more information visit www.rjmillerfunerals.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2019
