PITTSFIELD- June T. Galeucia, 90, passed away peacefully, March 10, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility surrounded by her family.
June was born June 2, 1928 in Pittsfield, the daughter of George R. and Mary E. Marshall Cooper; she was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School.
She was a loving mother and home maker. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and cake decorating. Her greatest passion and love were her family and grandchildren.
June married Warren H. Galeucia on October 5, 1946; they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this past October. Warren predeceased her on December 23, 2019.
June leaves her children Michael Galeucia of Dalton, Mary Eurbin and her husband Al of Zephyrhills, FL, Robert Galeucia and his wife Nancy of Newport, TN, Karen Moyer and her husband Lawrence of Cheshire, MA, Brenda Hitchcock and her husband Robert of Pittsfield, eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister Anna Mae Pignone and two brothers Robert Cooper and George Cooper.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A memorial service for June T. Galeucia will be held at BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2PM with Rev. Jennifer Kimball, pastor of the First Hinsdale Congregational Church, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Maple Street Cemetery in Hinsdale. Calling hours will be held the funeral home from noon to 2PM, prior to the service. Donations in his memory may be made to the in care of the funeral home, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences to her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019