Justina Marie Burnham, 29, of Pittsfield, MA, died unexpectedly March 12, 2020 at home.
Born in Pittsfield on April 14, 1990, she was the daughter of Teresa M. Daly Maher and Lance J. Burnham.
A 2008 graduate of Pittsfield High School, she also attended Berkshire Community College.
Justina worked most recently at Wayfair in customer service.
She was a loving mother and her happiest times were spent with her daughter. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She liked skiing, horseback riding, playing softball and soccer. Justina loved music and singing. She had the most beautiful singing voice.
She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Justina is survived by her father, Lance J. Burnham of Pittsfield; her mother, Teresa M. Maher and loving step-father, Kevin Maher of Pittsfield; her beloved daughter, Julia Marie Burnham and her father, Brandon Breeze; her brother, Jason and sister, Little Sissy, Johnna Mae. Her paternal grandmother, Roxanna Burnham of Pittsfield, and her maternal grandmother, Flora E. Daly of Pittsfield; her Aunt, Lisa Burnham of Pittsfield and many other aunts and uncles, as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. She also leaves her very special cousin, Shannon McGee of Boston; and special nephew, Demitri Burnham.
She is now in heaven with her cousin, Chelsea Burnham.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Julia Marie Burnham Education Fund in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020