Kacey Elizabeth Caprari, 39, of North Adams, MA passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Born in North Adams on May 20, 1980, she was the daughter of Cynthia (Vadnais) Gross and William J. Caprari, also of North Adams.



Kacey was educated at Drury High School, Class of 1998. She later attended Southern Vermont College, obtaining her Pre-Law degree in 2003, where she was chosen by Administration, Faculty, and Students, to be the Undergraduate Commencement Speaker. While in college, she interned at the Public Defender's Office in Bennington, VT, and later became employed by the State of Vermont as a Child Support Specialist. Most recently, she had worked at Christo's Famous Pizza, where she enjoyed working with the "Christo's" family.



Kacey was larger than life. With her vibrant personality, she had a spirited ability to bring laughter to everyone she encountered. Her illuminating smile and her keen sense of humor will live on forever through her daughter, Cidny. Kacey faced every struggle with immense passion and endless fortitude.



Besides her parents, Kacey is survived by her daughter, Cidny Sandra Oates (father, Jonathan Oates), sisters Coleen Fisher (Tim), and their children Mackenzie and Elijah of Tampa, FL, Trista Nowak (Aaron) and their son, Landon of Cheshire, MA, grandmother Cyrilla "Sis" Fantauzzi (Jack) of Conyers, GA, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, her "Auntie M" (Marilyn Wilson) and all those who were blessed enough to call her friend.



Funeral Notice: Services will be private. A graveside ceremony and celebration of life will be planned for a later date. DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Brien Center, 359 Fenn St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



