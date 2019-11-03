|
Karen F. Briggs, 79, of North Adams, died Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born to the late Arthur and Rose Lorraine (Murray) VanSteemburg, on January 27, 1940, in North Adams. She attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School in 1958. She was married to the late William (Poppy) Gardner in 2013. Karen passed away peacefully surrounded by her amazing family and some of her dearest friends at Berkshire Medical Center due to congestive heart failure.
Karen lost both her parents at a very young age. She became the matriarch of the VanSteemburg family. She and her four brothers and sisters worked as a unit to keep their family together. Karen loved her brothers and sisters and their spouses and children: Jane and William Bryce of North Adams, Kurt and Virginia (Jinx Wall) VanSteemburg of Loudonville, New York, Peter and Cynthia (Cellana) VanSteemburg of North Adams and Susan and Marty Oliveri of Clarksburg; and many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.
Her biggest loves were her two surviving daughters - Jennifer A.B. Ering and her husband Timothy of Kingston and Rebecca Briggs-Renaud and her husband Paul (PJ) Renaud of North Adams. As a single mother she raised her two daughters and taught them to be fierce, strong, independent, kind and generous, just as she lived her life. Karen loved the two men her girls chose as husbands. She felt at peace knowing both of her girls had loving families.
Karen is also survived by three grandsons - Stephan A. Briggs of North Adams, Phineas B.B. Ering, and Sawyer A. H. Ering of Kingston. She was extremely proud of them and often bragged about their many accomplishments. Karen always believed that her oldest grandson Stephan was a true miracle due to his severe prematurity and because of that in her eyes he could do no wrong. She was extremely proud of him currently being enrolled at Norwich University. She loved to tell everyone about her middle grandson, Finn, who she believed had the most calm and gentle soul. When it came to her youngest grandson, Sawyer, she loved his funny, quick wit, and his outgoing personality and tenacity. Her Miracle Boy, Gentle Giant, and Little Big Man, as she called them, were the true apples of her eye.
Karen wasn't a world traveler. She loved being home and sewing, baking, and chatting with her friends. You always knew you could pop in anytime and have a cup of coffee and a conversation with her. She felt better staying close to home in case anyone needed her. Her favorite pastime was reading or doing crossword puzzles. She could have a different book in every room all going at one time. She always said she didn't need to travel because her books took her where she wanted to go.
Karen loved the little city of North Adams. For the past 23 years, she worked as the senior clerk to the City Assessor. During her lifelong service to the local community, she also worked at Dutch Hill ski resort, Green Mountain Racetrack, Patten Corporation and Properties of America. She loved her co-workers and truly looked at them as extended family.
"Karen was a true force to be reckoned with," says daughter Rebecca. "She had strong beliefs, she always shot straight from the hip, but at the same time she was always willing to listen. If she loved you, then she would go to the ends of the earth for you and be your greatest protector. She was a magnificent mother and grandmother, a loving wife, a devoted sister, and a loyal friend."
The Briggs/VanSteemburg family would like to offer their sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff at the Berkshire Medical Center's 4th floor Step Down unit in Pittsfield. Our deepest appreciation on goes to Dr. Mann and Dr. Quiusky. The family would also like to thank all of the incredible people who have been so attentive and caring to Karen during her final years, including the staff at Berkshire VNA, the incredible group of home health care providers and so many others who helped this chapter of her journey.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Please, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pop Care's or The Friends of North Adams Public Library. Calling hours will be held Friday November 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home West Chapels. The burial will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Southview Cemetery, with a celebration of life at Bounti-Fare in Adams immediately following at 11 a.m. All are welcome. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019