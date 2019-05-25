Home

Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Church
Tyringham, MA
View Map
Resources
Karen M. Williams


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen M. Williams Obituary
Karen M. Williams, 72, died Thursday morning at her home on Washington Mtn Road in Lee.

She was born in Pittsfield, MA on December 10, 1946 the daughter of Michael and Evelyn Stedman Winters. She attended Tyringham and Lee Schools and was a 1964 Graduate of Lee High School.

On August 7, 1965 she married Albert "Bert" Williams. She spent her time taking care of their family and in 1984 began working at the Lee High School retiring from there in 2014.

Mrs. Williams was an advocate for the Berkshire Red Raiders Special Olympic Team, she loved her flower garden and visiting the ocean. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Williams is survived by three sons: Keith Williams and his wife Sandi of Lee, Timothy Williams and his wife Diane of Lee and Chad Williams of Lee; four grandchildren: Ashley, Linsey, Cayce and Dominic; she also leaves many close and personal friends and her cat, Dunkin. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Kenneth "Red" Winters and another grandson Nicholas Williams.

A memorial service for Karen Williams will be on Thursday morning, May 30th, at 10 AM at the Union Church in Tyringham with the Rev. Janet McKinstry, Pastor, officiating. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday evening from 4-7 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to Special Olympics Massachusetts in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 25, 2019
