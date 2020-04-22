|
|
Karen Sue Herrick,64 of Second St, Pittsfield, passed away April 17, 2020 at home. Born on April 24, 1955 to Ruth E. Ellsworth Herrick and the late Robert E. Herrick, she was primarily a homemaker.
She leaves behind her children: Krystal Fitzgerald of Pittsfield, Jason Fitzgerald of Erving, MA, Josh Fitzgerald of Pittsfield, Raymond D. Imani of MA, and Kaitlyn R. Imani of Lincoln, RI; two grandchildren, Kolton W. and Chase A. Kistler. As well as her brothers, Michael Herrick Sr., and wife Mary Lou and Robert E. Herrick Jr., and wife Lori, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Dennis Herrick.
There will be no services. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020