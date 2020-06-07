Karl Dommerich Lange
1953 - 2020
Karl Dommerich Lange, 67, devoted brother of Gusty, aka Jean C., Lange and Mary Louise Lange, died on April 23, 2020 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. He was the son of Jean Dommerich Lange of Greenwich, Connecticut and Colonel Herman Walter Wright Lange of Fort Belvoir, Maryland. He was a resident of Southport, Connecticut and for the last 15 years, of Stockbridge, Massachusetts. He graduated from Greenwich Country Day School, Phillips Exeter Academy, and Yale University, and received a law degree from University of Virginia. Karl's brief marriage ended in divorce.

In Stockbridge, Karl was active in the Berkshire community hiking groups and the Stockbridge Library Book Club. He had other affiliations that were connected to environment and land preservation. In Southport, he loved to sail and belonged to The Pequot Yacht Club and volunteered for youths-in -need to build boats. At Yale, Karl was Captain of The Lightweight Crew Team which he revered.

Survivors include next of kin, sisters, Gusty Lange and Mary Lou Lange, brother-in-law, Steve Ettlinger, nephew, Dylan Alexander Lange Ettlinger and niece, Chelsea Starr Elizabeth Lange Ettlinger. He has cousins, their families, and friends from his alma maters and Stockbridge and Connecticut. Karl will be missed greatly and will remain always in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Berkshire Natural Resources Council (bnrc.org) or Yale University(www.yale.edu/giveathletics - select teams/crew/lightweight crew/comment.) Please contact Gusty and Mary Lou if you would like other contact info at glange@pratt.edu.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
Karl was well loved by all. He could strike up a meaningful conversation with anyone about anything. I think he was proud of being the "minimalist hiker", a nickname we gave him last year. My sincerest condolences to his family. He will be missed.
Susan Ketterman
Friend
June 4, 2020
It was always a treat when Karl was hiking. He was funny and fun, setting his own path through the woods, but always circling back to the path followers. I loved talking to him; he was full of interest in the lives and experiences of others. And he had the most beautiful smile. He is sorely missed, but we will carry him in our hearts. Our heartfelt condolences to his sisters and all the family.
Nancy Richardson
Friend
June 1, 2020
You couldn't ask for a more interesting conversationalist on the trail. I greatly enjoyed his company and admired his willingness to whittle his hiking gear down to the barest essentials. We'll miss Karl.
Don MacGillis
Friend
June 1, 2020
Im not sure exactly when Karl joined our weekly Berkshire Hikers group, but from the moment he did he became an integral member and good friend to all. I am sure that this news of his passing strikes one and all of us equally hard. His stories, questions and comments as we hiked added greatly to our weekly outings. Ill also miss spotting him and honking as he made one of his frequent walks into Stockbridge. My condolences to Karls sisters and entire family. Karl will be long remembered.
Ellen Whittaker
Friend
June 1, 2020
Janice Tassinari
Friend
