Im not sure exactly when Karl joined our weekly Berkshire Hikers group, but from the moment he did he became an integral member and good friend to all. I am sure that this news of his passing strikes one and all of us equally hard. His stories, questions and comments as we hiked added greatly to our weekly outings. Ill also miss spotting him and honking as he made one of his frequent walks into Stockbridge. My condolences to Karls sisters and entire family. Karl will be long remembered.



Ellen Whittaker

Friend