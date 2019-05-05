|
|
LENOX -
Katharine "Kate" Pincus, a professional handweaver and shop owner, died on Saturday, May 4, after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
Kate took up weaving in her 20s and for many years produced fabrics for fashion designer Mary McFadden and for Henri Bendel. In 1984, she opened her own shop in Lenox, Weaver's Fancy, where for 29 years she sold one-of-a-kind garments made by hand from her fabrics and those of a select group of other craftsmen. Figures from the arts world are among those who wear her products.
Born Katharine Clark on April 17, 1932, Kate grew up in Wallingford, Pa., and attended the Eastman School of Music, where she studied flute and piano. In 1953, she and Andrew Pincus were married in Hanau-am-Main, Germany.
The couple lived in New Jersey for 22 years before moving to the Berkshires in 1967. After two years in Richmond, they settled in Lenox. In 2012, they moved to Kimball Farms.
Kate's other interests included classical music, hiking, knitting and reading. She regularly attended Tanglewood and other concerts.
Kate leaves her husband, a nephew and two nieces. At Kate's request, there will be no service. Memorial gifts may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society or the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 5, 2019