Katherine Elizabeth Gunn Cuzzone, daughter of Frances and Katherine (McGrory) Gunn was born in Rockland, Massachusetts. She spent her childhood in South Weymouth, Massachusetts and graduated from Mount Saint Mary's Academy in Hooksett, New Hampshire. She trained as a registered nurse at Carney Hospital School of Nursing in Boston and was accepted into the US Nurse Cadet Corps.
While in Boston, she met Raymond Cuzzone and they were married in 1949. They settled in Pittsfield, Massachusetts where he was an engineer for General Electric and she was a full time nurse. They raised two children there, Stephen and Anne. In 1977, a job transfer brought them to Hickory, North Carolina where they found their church family at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church.
Katherine and Ray were both active volunteers in the community, especially in the ministries of St. Aloysius. In 2002, Katherine was honored by the Knights of Columbus of the Charlotte Diocese with the Mother Teresa award in recognition of her many hours of service. Her final act of service to the Hickory community was as an assistant chaplain at Frye Regional Medical Center. She convinced all who met her that there was far more joy in giving than receiving.
She moved to Morristown, Tennessee in 2010 and Panama City, Florida in 2013 to stay close to family.
She departed this life peacefully on Friday, March 29 in Pensacola, Florida.
Katherine loved life and recognized all of God's blessings around her, especially her family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage and her brothers, John and William. Cherishing her memory are her children, Stephen (Tricia) Cuzzone of Panama City, Florida and Anne (Kenny) Loiselle of Orange, Massachusetts, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and devoted nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 9:30 AM at St Aloysius Catholic Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with Rosary from 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will then be celebrated at 10:00 AM with reception following at 11:00 AM. Burial will then take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to her friends the Maryvale Sisters, 2522 June Bug Road Vale, North Carolina 28168 or CSF Westfield Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 38 Westfield, Massachusetts 01086 in memory of her nephew, Ralph Cuzzone.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Cuzzone family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019