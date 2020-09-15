Katherine Irene Dzbenski, 32, of Cheshire, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
She was born in Pittsfield, October 25, 1987, the daughter of Marguerite Senter Keefner and the late Christopher Laudon. Mrs. Dzbenski was employed as a medical assistant.
Katherine enjoyed practicing Yoga, travelling to the Caribbean with her husband, Mark, whom she married October 5, 2013, and cheering on her son at all of his sports games.
Katherine leaves behind her husband, Mark Dzbenski; her son, Dillon; her mother, Marguerite Senter Keefner and her husband, Mark; her sisters: Ashley Taylor and Stephanie Laudon; her father and mother-in-law, Thaddeus and Julie Dzbenski; her sister-in-law, Mary Dzbenski and many close cousins, aunts and uncles, and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 17, 10AM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Katherine's memory to the Adams-Cheshire Hurricane Youth Football League by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-kate-dzbenski
