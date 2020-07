Or Copy this URL to Share

Calling hours for Mrs. Katherine (Schneider) Clark, 62, who died on April 30, 2020, will be held on Friday, July 17th from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Due to current state and local regulations, all attending must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. We kindly ask anyone attending to be patient, as admittance to the funeral home may take a bit longer than usual.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store