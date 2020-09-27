Katherine L. Flanders, 85, of Pittsfield and formerly of Gloucester, MA, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Williamstown Commons, where she had resided for the last year.
Per her own wishes, there will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the "Activities Fund at Williamstown Commons", "Hospice Care in the Berkshires" or "Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires", in care of the funeral home.
