1/
Katherine M. Fish
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine M. Fish, 95, died September 6, 2020 in Rutland.

She was born in Pittsfield MA, July 12, 1925 daughter of Guiseppe and Theresa (Vallone) Zofrea.

Surviving are a son Raymond Fish of Rutland; a daughter Theresa Lewis of Milbury MA.

She is predeceased by her spouse Richard Fish in 1999; 3 brothers; Francis Zofrea, Joseph Zofrea and Louis Zofrea; 3 sisters; Santina Carpino, Carmen Troy and Mary Allard.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 am in Christ The King Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to the Rutland County Meals on Wheels in Rutland 80 Belden Rd. Ste 13, Rutland VT 05701.

Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved