Katherine M. Fish, 95, died September 6, 2020 in Rutland.



She was born in Pittsfield MA, July 12, 1925 daughter of Guiseppe and Theresa (Vallone) Zofrea.



Surviving are a son Raymond Fish of Rutland; a daughter Theresa Lewis of Milbury MA.



She is predeceased by her spouse Richard Fish in 1999; 3 brothers; Francis Zofrea, Joseph Zofrea and Louis Zofrea; 3 sisters; Santina Carpino, Carmen Troy and Mary Allard.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 am in Christ The King Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.



Contributions can be made to the Rutland County Meals on Wheels in Rutland 80 Belden Rd. Ste 13, Rutland VT 05701.



Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.



