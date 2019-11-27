|
|
Katherine Rose Thomas, 97, formerly of Wahconah Heights, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox.
Born in Shrewsbury, Vermont, on January 25, 1922, the daughter of Irving and Stella Lawrence Macia, she was a graduate of Chester (MA) High School.
Mrs. Thomas was employed by Holiday Inn where she was head housekeeper at its Lenox hotel.
She was a communicant of the former St. Theresa Church and then attended St. Charles and St. Joseph churches.
She enjoyed ceramics and other artwork, and was a very gifted artist herself.
Her husband, Charles E. Thomas, whom she married August 10, 1940, died February 2, 1996.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by a daughter, Rae Ann DiNicola of Pittsfield; two sons, Charles (and Patricia) Thomas of Hinsdale, and Irving Thomas of Pittsfield; 20 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Adell Thomas of Pittsfield; sister, Alberta Jordan of Springfield; and brother, Burton (and Anita) Macia of Chester, Mass.
She was pre-deceased by four children, Alan Thomas, Robert Thomas, Donald Thomas, and Alison M. Thomas; and a brother, Donald Macia.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Katherine Rose Thomas will be held Saturday, November 30, at 8:30 a.m. from DERY FUNERAL HOME with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019